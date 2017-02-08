The Deal of the Art

I had the strange notion to visit an art museum today. I had the day off, the kids were in school and I had no desire to peruse the aisles of Target again, mindlessly dropping things into my cart that may or may not contribute to the bottom line of some evil CEO and Trump cabinet member. I hadn’t been to an art museum in years. I just felt the NEED to go.
I felt the NEED to connect to humans in a way that spans time and space. I was seeking stillness. I wanted the art to speak to me, quietly, shyly at first, then explosively like an atomic bomb of understanding. It can’t lie to me. It can’t manipulate me. It can’t mislead me, sell me something, take my money and my dignity. It can’t take away thought or speech. It just remains there, suspended for all eternity. I can take my time with it. I can look at it or not. I can stand 2 inches from it or 10 feet away. I can let it wash over me.
And I did.
I intermingled with the retirees and the large groups of school kids. I eavesdropped on the curators explaining the intricacies of the pieces, their eyes reliving the details as if making the strokes on the canvas themselves. They must have told the same story a thousand times, but what love in their voices!
How eternal are our human struggles. Love. Freedom. Tyranny. War. Family. Hunger. Joy. Oppression. Humor. The deep and unrelenting desire to connect the dots. To make sense of our world. To make sense of our place. And our purpose. It seems that the same human story continues as if on an eternal loop. We never seem to move much farther ahead. You win some. You lose some. You live to fight another day. The sum total of all the battles is a life. One small little human life.
For a brief moment, I found myself outside on a balcony overlooking the city all by myself. There were large sculptures of a woman and some weird circular thingy with a hole in the center (probably also a woman). I walked to the edge and stared out over the bustling city. Noisy and busy. But also quite beautiful. A man sat on a park bench across the street playing a trumpet. A homeless man sat against a tree in front of a church. Business men and women hurriedly walked to and fro, likely heading out for lunch. The cars and buses, the sirens. The low drone of voices on cell phones crescendoing at first and then decrescendoing as they walked passed.
The scene was energizing. I no longer wanted to escape the world. I wanted to jump back in. Move forward. Find my voice and speak my truth. I walked out of the museum and found my place among the city dwellers, the men and women in their work attire, walking briskly into the future.
You have described every detail of your feeling perfectly. You can I was imagining all of it in front of my eyes. 😊
Thank you. I felt inspired. Mostly because I was alone and did something totally unexpected that day❤
Great to hear the medical viewpoint on art. I also found you on discover and reblogged this on my art blog.
Thank you! Look forward to following your blog!
Reblogged this on Skyscapes for the Soul – Jeni Bate and commented:
Advice from a doctor… art is good for your health. Well, your mental health anyway. (Don’t drink the turps and don’t lick your brush 🙂 )
Thanks for the reblog!
Wow – actually amazed at the timing of your post as I have been mulling over this issue, but from the opposite end of the spectrum. I am an artist and lately a writer but I often find it is hard to stay motivated as, unlike being a doctor who serves such a necessary function in society, art at times can seem superficial and nonessential to the day to day grind of life. Because my father was a surgeon I have possibly felt my career choice has been self indulgent and ‘fluffy’. What encouraged me from your post is the fact that art is so invigorating it can actually bring life too! In that sense medicine and art can serve the same purpose – they both can help to restore and renew. Perhaps I ought to be taking my work a whole lot more seriously 🙂
The game me chills! Yes art and medicine in so many ways are one in the same. We ALL have greater/higher purposes for which we are called and each given gifts in those realms. Never underestimate your gift or your calling!
The fourth paragraph reminded me of Sagan’s Pale blue dot. Beautiful !
Wow. Lovely sentiment (I’m not worthy). Thank you for that.
I haven’t been to a museum …but on Instagram I love photography pages about people…their faces, our difference an our similarities…those pictures present humans in an understandable light. Thanks for the article all the same
Museums aren’t the only way to experience art! Reading each others blogs and admiring and trying to understand our perspectives counts, too!
I had the same feeling on Friday, I went to a museum and came out with a complete new vision, the fear of saying what I think had vanished, to let the need to spread new ideas be there instead, moving forward and look into the future, not the past. 🙂 Well done! 🙂
So glad that you had the same experience! Art can change the world, if we only take the time with it.
“How eternal are our human struggles. Love. Freedom. Tyranny. War. Family. Hunger. Joy. Oppression. Humor. The deep and unrelenting desire to connect the dots. To make sense of our world. To make sense of our place. And our purpose. It seems that the same human story continues as if on an eternal loop. We never seem to move much farther ahead. You win some. You lose some. You live to fight another day. The sum total of all the battles is a life. One small little human life.”
Thank you for sharing , so true and beautiful every word !
Thank you! I think we are all trying to connect the dots, whether through our words or through the visual arts
Yes,indeed ! Thank you
No one can understand it
Discover referred me here, so I’d better remember to send them a huge thank you.
Really glad to have found your blog. I haven’t run into many bloggers yet who, like me, have chosen blogging ( and art therapy) as a means of shedding some of the scar tissue we collected during our medical practices.
Also like you, I recognize the need to make and maintain genuine connections with people.
I’d better stop before this becomes a list of things starting with the phrase “like you” but please know that I love your blog and look forward to including it in my daily dose from the WordPress reader.
So love to find kindred doctor spirits! Thanks for your kind words❤
Beautifully written! Your story here is a reminder that, when I when I have a spell of mental disorganization, usually just before a new insight emerges, I should listen to some good music, focus my attention on the beautiful, read some good writing – like yours – and just wait. Feed the soul and our energies return. Thank you for this.
We can all get so overwhelmed and thereby distracted. It’s nice to take a little breather and get refocused
Yeh I too love them
“Find my voice and tell the truth.” I think the world would be better if we all did the same. Great post.
Thanks❤
And you went home and that art inspired you to create your art….lovely
We all inspire each other! Your words and pictures inspire me all the time!!
I’m blessed by this comment 😊
Love this. You needed a time out, you took care of yourself, and it sounds like the museum was just what the doctor ordered.
No pun intended.
OK. Pun intended. 😉
LOL yes sometimes adults need a time out, too. Puns should always be intended! Love it!
Love the t-shirt. I have it on a tie.
I wore it to the museum. The art nerds loved it! It must have been a subconscious choice. It reflects my overall mood lately
What a great way to rejuvenate your outlook on life. Well penned. :o)
It definitely helped. There will be a lot of losses the next 4 years which can be disheartening so I need to find hope where I can
You are not alone. ☺
I used to visit art museums a lot. when I used to travel in Europe, I would spent the entire days in the art museums. Art is therapeutic, whether you enjoy the piece of art work or creating one yourself. You don’t have to “understand” but if it makes you feel better, then you have made a meaningful connection with it. Hope you get to go more often!
Me too! It took me too long to get back…
That sounds amazing! I will definitely make more of a conscious effort to visit art museums now
I love art museums, even when I don’t “get” the art 😃
I don’t get some of it either -some reminds me what my kids have done and placed on the refrigerator 😜
