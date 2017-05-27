In Montana an assault on a reporter and an assault on truth

The folks at The Shinbone Star don’t take too kindly to the rabble rousing in Montana this week. To call it rabble rousing would be an understatement, it was down right assault when Greg Gianforte, at the time campaigning for a seat in the US House of Representatives, can be heard tussling with a reporter. On tape, he is accused of body slamming the reporter and he offers no defense, no denials. He later issues an apology. There is no question that it happened. The question is -do we tolerate such behavior? It seems the answer is -yes, as he was easily elected to be a representative in Congress.

As you can imagine, a group of reporters and editors had a lot to say about the incident. Listen in to their conversation….

