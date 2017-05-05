Seeing Color

I first wrote this as a Facebook post about 2 years ago. Back then I’d subject my friends to these little ditties. That was before I started my blog and started subjecting all of you to my ramblings. The news was awash in the death of young black men, each at the hands of those called on to protect and serve them, the police. Black Lives Matter was entering the mainstream consciousness and my son was starting to see color for the first time….

The other day I was sitting in my rocking chair, watching the news, drinking my hot tea. My son woke up and climbed into my lap, he’s getting so big, he can barely fit. It makes me feel small. He was chattering away, talking about his life, Lego’s, Minecraft, school. He paused for a moment, his attention caught on the latest headline, he sat up a little, looked at me and asked, “Mommy, why do the police like to kill black people?”

This is it. The moment when he starts to see color. Instead of blocks and Lego’s that he organizes into color and size, stacks them up and knocks them over, it will be people. Where do I begin? How do you explain to a 6 year old about slavery, racism, poverty, oppression, white privilege? I did my best. I probably failed miserably. I went on too long and he got up to watch cartoons in the other room.