Check out my friends at The Shinbone Star. This is one I wrote in response to the recent American Health Care Act (Trump-doesn’t- Care) that attempts to undue the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).
I once took an oath. It seems like just yesterday when I graduated from medical school and stood with my hand in the air, repeating the words to myself, “I will remember that I do not treat a fever chart, a cancerous growth, but a sick human being, whose illness may affect the person’s family […]
via The American Health Care Act: A Doctor’s Perspective — THE SHINBONE STAR
Pingback: The American Health Care Act: A Doctor’s Perspective #ProtectOurCare – #HandsOffMedicare
I hear and agree with your frustration and concern for the change in direction. I can’t shake the sense that the motto for our current direction on so many fronts, whether you are a minority, an immigrant, or ill/potentially ill is: “Leave the unfit behind.”
The consequences to this uncaring approach may very well be dissasterous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone for themselves. Shameful. I hope we don’t have to find out the consequences of this health-don’t-care bill.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good points, if only people wake up and realize what is happening 😑
LikeLiked by 1 person
It could happen…they could screw themselves in the end….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very well said ! This really scares me !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks B -scares me too.
LikeLiked by 1 person