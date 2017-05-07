The American Health Care Act: A Doctor’s Perspective

Check out my friends at The Shinbone Star.  This is one I wrote in response to the recent American Health Care Act (Trump-doesn’t- Care) that attempts to undue the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).

 

I once took an oath. It seems like just yesterday when I graduated from medical school and stood with my hand in the air, repeating the words to myself, “I will remember that I do not treat a fever chart, a cancerous growth, but a sick human being, whose illness may affect the person’s family […]

via The American Health Care Act: A Doctor’s Perspective — THE SHINBONE STAR

7 Responses to The American Health Care Act: A Doctor’s Perspective

  2. Gabe Burkhardt says:
    May 7, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    I hear and agree with your frustration and concern for the change in direction. I can’t shake the sense that the motto for our current direction on so many fronts, whether you are a minority, an immigrant, or ill/potentially ill is: “Leave the unfit behind.”

    The consequences to this uncaring approach may very well be dissasterous.

  3. Tink the Belle says:
    May 7, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Good points, if only people wake up and realize what is happening 😑

  4. Bonnie Edsazebra says:
    May 7, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Very well said ! This really scares me !

