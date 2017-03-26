This blogpost was inspired by One Woman’s Quest who wrote in response to my blog Profit or Prophet: Stick to your ideals! 25 people is more than enough, but 50? How is that supposed to be helpful? My doctor refuses to overwhelm herself and her patients by pushing the numbers and we patients are very appreciative.
What happens when you don’t see 50 patients a day?
People get pissed.
You don’t have any appointments left? I can’t be seen today? Can’t you just squeeze me in? Well, then, I ‘ll just have to find another doctor.
OK. Bye Felicia.
You won’t like me if I see 50 patients a day. You won’t like me AT ALL. I won’t be the same person. I won’t be the same doctor. I won’t have time to listen to you. I won’t have the capacity to give a shit about your grandkids, your pet bird, the death of your mother last week, how your husband cheated on you, your kid getting into college. Nope. Don’t tell me anything.
Just the facts. Where does it hurt? Doesn’t matter that you haven’t slept in weeks because they are going to foreclose on your house. I don’t have time for that. How long has it hurt? What have you taken for the pain? OK try this, call me if you’re not better. NEXT.
Consider a lifeboat. There’s been a shipwreck. The lifeboat can save lives. Until it is overcrowded and people are scrambling to get in, they topple it over, overwhelm it, water enters, the lifeboat starts to sink, and everyone is screwed. The life raft saves lives when it is not overwhelmed, once it is, all bets are off.
I am sure a robot/computer/cyborg could do a better job than me. It could be programmed with all of the latest/greatest medical knowledge, perform around the clock for millennia. It could see 50 patients a day easily. No problem. It would never tire. It would never need to have a lunch break, a bathroom break, it never gets sick, it never runs late, it doesn’t have to take its kids to basketball practice. It would only consider the facts. There would be no room for art. The art of medicine.
Art takes time. Art needs to be considered. All the aspects of a person’s life contribute to their well-being, I need to know the factors that could be contributing to their ailment. Your blood sugar is too high because you can’t afford the right foods? You can’t afford the right foods because you lost your job? I need to know that. It matters. It changes the treatment. It changes my approach.
If I am overwhelmed, truly overwhelmed, the human part of me begins to get angry, bitter, resentful. I start to express those feelings to those that are overwhelming me. I start to treat my patients differently. That part of me that they love and seek out because I care about them, starts to die. I no longer give a shit. I no longer care. And that’s dangerous. I can still do my job, but that’s just what it will become, a job. Not a career. A work of art. A mission. A purpose. A joy. A life’s work. Something to be proud of.
It will just be a shitty job, with shitty patients, who only give a shit if they get what they want from me.
So if you can’t get an appointment with me the instant that you want it, be grateful. Be patient. Know that I am doing what I can for who I can while preserving that thing that makes me –me. Know that I will be the doctor that you have come to love and trust because I get to take my time with you, too, when it’s your turn.
I think I’m worth waiting for 🙂
“All the aspects of a person’s life contribute to their well-being,..” You nailed it right there. Patients want to be treated like a whole person. Sometimes even they don’t realize how much more they need from you than just dissemination of their most acute problem. The patients have no patience.
I love hearing that you take everything into consideration. I changed providers when a Nurse practitioner ignored the information that my mother and grandmother both had Thyroid conditions. And that I was falling asleep at the wheel. She told me I needed to exercise more.
My new provider put her hand on my neck, sent me for an ultrasound, and the biopsy that followed confirmed Hashimotos.
We have to pay attention to what the patient tells us and we have to ask the questions about their lives. It matters. I feel the most annoyed with my job when I can’t fully do my job, when I don’t have the time to ask. I’m glad you had someone ask the right questions and figure out what ails you.
I wholly agree that you are worth waiting for as is your blog. If I lived in your part of the world you would be my doctor – Kaiser be damned! And I wouldn’t be a pest, because I am very healthy. MK
Haha thanks Mike!!
I wonder, do you see this as a general rule- an across the board ideal no matter if it’s a new patient, established patient, families versus singles… I’m curious as I think back to the many dental patients I’ve encountered. I always believed it was mostly like this for us when it came to new patients-typically the ones who waited too long (for whatever reason) and “had to be seen NOW” and I think that was correct most of the time, although my employer at my last practice had a few older patients, clearly believing that they were entitled to drop in and be seen on a whim.
Whatever the reason, I can empathize with how much it sucks because as support staff I think we took the brunt of it in trying to manage these sorts of patients 🙂
I agree the staff gets the brunt of the feelings of entitlement. As healthcare providers it is expected that there is a sense of duty that our interests and comforts are spared for the greater good of those we serve. And in some respects that’s true, but it can not go on indefinitely. We get tired and we need balance. I have found no real difference between the type of patient they has these expectations. It seems to be the same across the board.
